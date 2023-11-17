Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Kaitlin Armstrong sentenced, Sam Haskell charged, Alex Murdaugh scores

'Take Care of Maya' launches new lawsuit against hospital, Idaho murders escapee has 'survivor's guilt' and Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect has 'moment' with estranged wife

Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial

Colin Strickland testified at Kaitlin Armstrong's trial for the murder of Mo Wilson.

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub.

GOOD COP, BAD COP: What happened when a highway patrol officer dubbed ‘Mr. Macho’ found himself in the crosshairs of a veteran homicide detective… continue reading here

Cara Knott smiling in between her parents in front of a car

Cara, Joyce, Sam Knott en route to UC Santa Barbara for her freshman year of college. (ID)

WHEELS OF JUSTICE: Kaitlin Armstrong learns fate in murder of romantic rival Moriah Wilson… continue reading here.

BAD ENERGY: Family of American who vanished on yoga retreat calls fellow tourist's account ‘very strange’ … continue reading here.

DEADLY GAME PLAN: Woman convicted of murdering Super Bowl winner's pregnant girlfriend says new evidence points to real killer… continue reading here

Marni Yang, left, was convicted of murdering Rhoni Reuter, right, the pregnant girlfriend of Super Bowl winner Shaun Gayle.

SHARPER IMAGE: Childhood friend of Hollywood heir charged in killing of wife and her missing parents reveals he always had penchant for knives… continue reading here

Sam Haskell, left, is suspected of killing his wife, Mei Haskell.

ONE WHO GOT AWAY: Idaho student who apparently heard massacre inside house has 'survivor's guilt' … continue reading here

Bryan Kohberger and the victims of the Idaho murders

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students. (Washington State University/Instagram)

‘DEVIL MADE ME DO IT’: Real-life case that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ left stabbing suspect’s lawyer scared ‘s---less'… continue reading here

SERIAL SMILE: Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect has ‘moment’ with estranged wife who claims he must have been living a double life… continue reading here

‘TAKE CARE OF MAYA’: Woman behind hit docuseries lodges explosive new complaint against children’s hospital she says pushed her mother to suicide… continue reading here

A photo illustration showing Maya Kowalski in a hospital bed and Maya Kowalski today

Maya Kowalski lodged a new complaint against Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. (WTVT and Netflix/'Take Care of Maya' )

MURDAUGH MANEUVER: Alex Murdaugh scores major win in bid for a new double murder trial… continue reading here

