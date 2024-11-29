Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: JonBenét Ramsey mystery, Menendez brothers' freedom bid, Karen Read mistrial

'Dating Game Killer,' accused killer dentist's new charges, Suzanne Simpson murder

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Incoming Los Angeles DA vows to give Menendez case the review it 'absolutely deserves' Video

Incoming Los Angeles DA vows to give Menendez case the review it 'absolutely deserves'

LA District Attorney-elect Nathan Hochman tells 'The Story' there will be no questions surrounding his credibility as he reviews predecessor George Gascon's life without parole recommendation in notorious case.

DAD'S HOPE: JonBenét Ramsey’s father on odds of finding his daughter's killer: filmmaker.

COP OUT: Karen Read mistrial puts police in tough spot, presents opportunity for accused killer.

KICK IN THE TEETH: Dentist accused of fatally poisoning wife hit with new charges as lawyer quits.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

James Craig and wife smile in selfie photo

Colorado dentist James Craig, right, is accused of fatally poisoning his wife and the mother of of his six children, Angela Craig. (Facebook)

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN': Menendez brothers resentencing pushed back – when they could see freedom. 

DEATH DO US PART: New docs reveal accused killer husband's reaction to realtor wife's disappearance.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER 

Suzanne and Brad Simpson

Suzanne and Brad Simpson (Suzanne Simpson/Facebook)

STONE COLD: Killer wife appears unfazed by life sentence for husband's murder she blamed on daughter.

FASHION POLICE: 'Dating Game Killer' kept 'trophies' that ultimately led to his downfall: detective.

Serial killer Rodney Alcala

Serial killer Rodney Alcala (Prosecutor Matt Murphy)

RICH DISCOVERY: Car tied to wealthy NY couple missing for 44 years pulled from murky pond.

ZIPPED TENT: Suspect accused in dad's camping murder 'cut off' from self-defense claim.

Dustin Kjersem

(Gallatin County Sheriff's Office)

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB 

This article was written by Fox News staff.