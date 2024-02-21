Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Georgia coed death, 'America's Most Wanted' capture, Gabby Petito settlement

'America's Most Wanted' host John Walsh discusses crime statistics in America and the return of his show on Fox Nation on 'One Nation.'
COED TRAGEDY Authorities are investigating the death of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley at the University of Georgia in Athens.
Laken Riley poses for a photo posted to Facebook. Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia, was found dead near a lake on campus on Thursday, February 22, 2024. (Laken Riley/Facebook)
‘WE’LL CATCH THAT DIRTBAG’ John Walsh delivers on promise to daughters of fugitive.
From left, Ana and Yaneiry Albarran join "America's Most Wanted" hosts John and Callahan Walsh to discuss the hunt for Davie Albarran, a Florida man accused of molesting at least two children under the age of 12. Days after the episode aired, deputies in Polk County, Florida, received an influx of tips and tracked him down. ("America's Most Wanted"/FOX Nation)
CASEY WHITE CASE: Original murder case dropped against inmate whose escape captured national headlines.
SETTLE THIS: Warring parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie strike deal.
ART OF THE CON: Victims of fraudster accused of killing wife detail how he tore apart more than one family.
Brian and Ana Walshe raise a toast on their wedding day in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, December 21, 2015. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)
‘HE HAS NO ANSWERS’ Husband of Florida woman who vanished in Spain denies involvement.
Police went to Ana and David Knexevic's residence earlier this month to see if they could make contact with the couple, but no one answered the door, and packages were piled up outside. (Sanna Rameau)
SLEUTHS DIVE IN: Car found in North Carolina creek may hold key to 1982 cold case.
SOB STORY: Mommy blogger breaks down at sentencing for child abuse.
Blogger Ruby Franke is facing two counts of child abuse following an Aug. 30 incident in Utah. (Instagram/ moms_of_truth)
WHAT HAPPENED TO BABY SKYLAR?: Arrest announced after infant found dead at airport decades ago.
