Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Gabby Petito, JonBenet Ramsey, Lori Vallow, Long Island serial killer

Woman claims she is girl who vanished from bus stop in 1985, slumber party killer gets chance to dodge death row

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Gilgo Beach suspect's lawyer Mike Brown speaks to reporters after fifth and sixth murder charges Video

Gilgo Beach suspect's lawyer Mike Brown speaks to reporters after fifth and sixth murder charges

Rex Heuermann, the suspected Long Island serial killer, is now accused of killing six women and dumping their remains between 1993 and 2010.

DEVIL IN THE DETAILS: Suspected serial killer worked hard to cover tracks, but notes revealed smoking gun.

KNIVES OUT: Florida man busted by utensil in uncle’s unsolved 2009 death.

HOLLOW FARM HORROR: The million-dollar home that hid rich dad’s deadly secrets.

Herb Baumeister

Serial killer Herb Baumeister buried victims on his Indiana property.

PAGEANT QUEEN MYSTERY: JonBenet Ramsey’s father turns up the heat on authorities in the unsolved 1996 killing.

LONG LOST GIRL: Woman comes forward claiming to be 8-year-old who vanished in 1985.

Cherrie Mahan

Cherrie Mahan disappeared from a Pennsylvania school bus stop in 1985.

WHEN A KILLER CALLS: Startling revelations from infamous Menendez brother dialing in from behind bars.

BURN AFTER READING: Brian Laundrie's mother gets a not-so-subtle message from Gabby Petito’s family.

Nichole Schmidt and Tara Petito in Burn after Reading shirts

Gabby Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, left, and stepmother, Tara Petito, right, wear T-shirts emblazoned with "Burn After Reading" – a subtle swipe at Roberta Laundrie, whose son killed their daughter. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

DADDY DEAREST: Serial killer’s daughter confronts him behind bars on whether she too is a victim.

Serial killer Dennis Rader's drawings

Investigators released several sketches from the notebook of serial killer Dennis Rader, also known as BTK, for his preferred method to "bind, torture, kill." (Osage County Sheriff's Office)

‘TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE’: Polly Klaas' father slams new law that allowed slumber party killer an attempt to skirt death row.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB 

