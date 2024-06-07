Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Gabby Petito, JonBenet Ramsey, Lori Vallow, Long Island serial killer

DEVIL IN THE DETAILS: Suspected serial killer worked hard to cover tracks , but notes revealed smoking gun.

KNIVES OUT: Florida man busted by utensil in uncle’s unsolved 2009 death.

HOLLOW FARM HORROR: The million-dollar home that hid rich dad’s deadly secrets.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

PAGEANT QUEEN MYSTERY: JonBenet Ramsey’s father turns up the heat on authorities in the unsolved 1996 killing.

LONG LOST GIRL: Woman comes forward claiming to be 8-year-old who vanished in 1985.

WHEN A KILLER CALLS: Startling revelations from infamous Menendez brother dialing in from behind bars.

BURN AFTER READING: Brian Laundrie's mother gets a not-so-subtle message from Gabby Petito’s family.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

DADDY DEAREST: Serial killer’s daughter confronts him behind bars on whether she too is a victim.

‘TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE’: Polly Klaas' father slams new law that allowed slumber party killer an attempt to skirt death row.