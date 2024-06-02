Gabby Petito’s mom and stepmom send not-so-subtle message to Roberta Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s mom and stepmom torched Brian Laundrie’s mother over the weekend with matching T-shirts they hope will raise money for domestic violence victims and missing persons awareness.

The fiery message is a swipe at Roberta Laundrie’s so-called "burn after reading" letter, in which she pledged to help her son with a shovel and garbage bags.

Nichole Schmidt and Tara Petito took part in a panel at CrimeCon 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee Friday where they delivered victim's impact statements that they were denied a chance to read in court after Brian Laundrie ran away from justice and killed himself in a swamp.

Schmidt made waves with the audience when she forgave her daughter’s killer — only to skewer his mother moments later.

"I speak for myself here when I say Brian, I forgive you," Schmidt said. "I needed to release myself from the chains of anger and bitterness, and I refuse to let your despicable act define the rest of my life."

Then she turned to his mother.

"As for you, Roberta, and I call you out individually because you are evidently the mastermind that shattered your family and mine with your evil ways, I see no empathy in your eyes," Schmidt said. "No remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions."

Tara Petito also delivered remarks wearing the same shirt. The family is selling a limited run of tees on the Gabby Petito Foundation website in order to raise money for the fight against domestic violence.

Both moms wore matching T-shirts in a swipe at Roberta Laundrie, who wrote an infamous letter bearing the phrase.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie left home on a cross-country tour of National Parks in 2021 that she planned to chronicle on social media.

Petito stopped posting to her Instagram in late August.

Laundrie came home early, driving her van without her from Wyoming to Florida and pulled into his parents’ driveway on Sept. 1.

His family went camping at Fort De Soto Park south of St. Petersburg, with his parents, his sister and her children.

The letter surfaced as part of a civil lawsuit between Petito's and Laundrie's families, with the Petito-Schmidt side accusing Chris and Roberta Laundrie of withholding information about the murder and trying to help their son escape justice. The parties settled out of court earlier this year.

"I just want you to remember I will always love you and I know you will always love me. You are my boy. Nothing can make me stop loving you, nothing can or ever will divide us no matter what we do, or where we go or what we say - we will always love each other. If you're in jail I will bake a cake and put a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body. I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags," Roberta Laundrie wrote in the letter. "If you fly to the moon, I will be watching the skies for your re-entry. If you say you hate my guts, I'll get new guts. Remember that love is a verb not a noun. It's not a thing it's not words. It is actions. Watch people's actions to know if they love you - not their words."

The Laundries have maintained that the letter was written months before the slaying and had no connection to Petito's death.

"The letter to Brian was written prior to Gabby and Brian leaving my home for their trip," Roberta Laundrie told Fox News Digital in 2023, in one of her only public statements throughout the saga.

When Laundrie's remains were discovered in a park near their home in October 2021, he was the only suspect in Petito's murder. The FBI also recovered a handwritten confession preserved in a waterproof bag.

Petito's disappearance in the late summer of 2021 garnered international attention. She had been chronicling a cross-country road trip on social media as she made her way through national parks with Laundrie.

Her posts stopped shortly after a domestic violence incident in Utah, in which police were called but no one was arrested.

Petito's family started a charity in her honor, the Gabby Petito Foundation, to fight domestic violence and advocate for missing persons around the country.

They have lobbied for federal legislation, some of which became law last year with bipartisan support, as well as lethality assessment laws in Florida, Utah and New York.

The foundation donated $100,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline last year.

