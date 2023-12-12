Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Idaho murder house, Gabby Petito family feud

'Take Care of Maya' settlement in jeopardy, woman from 'The Keepers' exhumed, Mary Kay Letourneau's legacy lives on

By Fox News Staff
Published
Bryan Kohberger at court where he pleas not guilty

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court on May 22. His lawyers have been granted access to officer training records for those involved in his murder case.  (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub.

IDAHO MURDERS: The house where Bryan Kohberger allegedly butchered four students to death will be demolished before a jury will ever have a chance to see it.

Idaho crime scene

Individuals remove items including a mattress with potential blood stains from the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

PREDATOR IN DORM: Elite college slammed in lawsuit claiming cult dad preyed on students in what should have been a safe space.

PETITO FAMILY FEUD: Legal war among parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie takes turn.

IN THE NAME OF THE FATHER: Massachusetts man makes deathbed confession to daughter in what first sounded like a ‘weird dad joke.’

Tom Randele, whose real name is Ted Conrad, in September 2012 in Ayer, Mass. Conrad, a former Ohio bank teller-turned-thief, lived for decades under a different name in suburban Boston. Conrad died in May 2021. (Bob Van Wert via AP)

TAKE CARE OF MAYA: Children's hospital demands new trial citing explosive allegations about juror. 

‘THE KEEPERS’: FBI exhumes body of murdered Baltimore woman from docuseries on 1969 Catholic nun slaying.

A split image of Joyce Malecki and Sister Cathy Cesnik

The Baltimore FBI on Thursday exhumed the remains of Joyce Malecki, who is featured in Netflix's "The Keepers" documentary. (FindAGrave.com/ Netflix)

MOTEL MYSTERY: Clues prove woman’s ‘suicide’ in room was more sinister, family says.

PRAYING FOR ANSWERS: Killer who snatched pastor’s 12-year-old daughter from her bike plays games with investigators over location of body.

Sara Anne Wood

On Aug. 18, 1993, Sara Wood hopped on her bike on her way home from church in Frankfort, New York and vanished. Thirty years later, her body still hasn't been found. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

LETOURNEAU’S LEGACY: Teacher’s former student lover to become grandfather at 40.

AMANDA KNOX: Warns man who killed roommate while studying abroad in 2007 has harmed ‘more young women’ since release.

This article was written by Fox News staff.