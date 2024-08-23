Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger's 'good ole' boy justice,' Sin City murder, hazing horror

Idaho judge in Bryan Kohberger case slams defense for possibly 'inculpatory' questionnaires Video

Idaho Judge John Judge on Thursday condemned the defense in the Bryan Kohberger murder case for distributing questionnaires that could be 'inculpatory' to Latah County residents.

‘GOOD OLE’ BOY JUSTICE': Bryan Kohberger's defense cites town's 'mob mentality' in bid for venue change

Bryan Kohberger enters court with eyes down

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.  (August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

HOUSES OF HORROR: Parents speak out after worst fraternity hazing ‘ever’ leaves son in vegetative state

HEAVEN SEND: Woman who claimed she worked for God indicted for ambush murder of deputy

Julie Sulpizio

Julie Sulpizio (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

‘LYING IN WAIT’: Vegas politician accused of journalist murder testifies during trial

Robert Telles raises his right hand in court

Robert Telles is sworn in on the witness stand on the eighth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 21, 2024.  (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

