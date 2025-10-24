Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Alex Murdaugh's empire, BTK's family fallout, Bryan Kohberger's money woes

Democrat mayor's 'gaslighting,' Houston bayou's mysterious death

Alex Murdaugh compared to Ted Bundy after indignant sentencing for brutal family murder: 'Untouchable' Video

Alex Murdaugh compared to Ted Bundy after indignant sentencing for brutal family murder: 'Untouchable'

Mark Tinsley, an attorney who testified in the criminal case against Alex Murdaugh, says the man who killed his wife and son after ruling his community for decades is no different from serial killer Ted Bundy. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital) 

‘HE KNEW TO SWIM:' Family rejects ‘accident’ as Houston bayou death mystery deepens

FOREVER IN DEBT: Kohberger's lawyers say victims' families got enough money from GoFundMe donations already

Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.  (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

BAYOU MYSTERY: Democrat mayor's 'gaslighting' amid serial killer fears called out by grieving family

Mugshot for Dennis Rader.

In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK killer Dennis Rader stands for a mugshot released Feb. 27, 2005, in Sedgwick County, Kansas.  (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

FINAL GOODBYE: BTK killer's daughter calls him 'subhuman' after final prison confrontation ends relationship

Alex Murdaugh arrives in court in Beaufort

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives in court in Beaufort, S.C. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/James Pollard)

'WEB OF LIES:' Alex Murdaugh’s double life: How greed and corruption brought down Lowcountry legal empire

