Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Software giant fires anti-Israel worker for hate rant

- Israel-hating Microsoft worker interrupts company event, gets fired

- Hollywood director recalls death threats after anti-Israel actress' firing

- Princeton event with ex-Israeli PM Bennett crashed by protesters

TOP STORY: Microsoft fired an employee who disrupted the company’s 50th anniversary celebration event to voice their opposition to its work supplying artificial intelligence technology to Israel. As Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman spoke at the event, Ibtihal Aboussad began shouting at him, accusing him of being "a war profiteer." She demanded that Suleyman "stop using AI for genocide."

VIDEO: An event on the Princeton University campus Monday night featuring former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ended early when protesters interrupted at various points and a fire alarm was set off, prompting those in the room to break out into spontaneous song. WATCH HERE:

RABBI'S REVENGE: Anti-Israel demonstrators accused of having silenced a Washington, D.C. rabbi as he prayed for Israel’s hostages outside its U.S. embassy have been ordered to pay his $182,000 legal bills after falsely accusing him of stalking.

‘REALLY SCARY’: The director of a popular Hollywood slasher movie revealed how he received sick death threats after firing an actress over her hateful anti-Israel posts. The attacks became so nasty that he quit his own role. Click here for all the details.

UN WHITEWASH: Controversial United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese has been reappointed to the position for another three-year term. Multiple countries and organizations have condemned Albanese over her history of antisemitic remarks, but the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) insists she is not an antisemite.

BROWN OUT: More than half a billion dollars in federal funding to Brown University is being halted by the Trump administration over the Ivy League's response to antisemitism since Hamas' 2023 attack in Israel. President Donald Trump has suspended federal funding to every Ivy League school except Penn and Dartmouth amid investigations into anti-Israel protests since October 2023.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Yehuda Cohen, whose son, Nimrod Cohen, has been held hostage by Hamas terrorists since Oct. 7, 2023, pleads with President Trump to win the IDF soldier's freedom. "He has been shackled, tortured, and kept in a cage. His mental health has deteriorated," writes the heartbroken father.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Their whole strategy was to attack me and then claim they were the victims. You know who else did that? Hamas terrorists who attacked Israel on October 7." Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld, falsely accused of stalking anti-Israel protesters when he prayed for hostages outside Israeli embassy.

