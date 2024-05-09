Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Jewish Columbia students' must-read letter on campus hate

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Hollywood star says Dems are antisemitic ‘by their actions’

- Jewish Columbia student group claims 'antisemitism is shapeshifting' in open letter

- Republicans accuse Biden of caving to anti-Israel agitators by withholding Israel-bound weapons

TOP STORY: A group of Jewish students at Columbia University have released an open letter describing their discomfort with the continued tensions on campus. "We are targeted for our belief that Israel, our ancestral and religious homeland, has a right to exist," the students wrote.

VIDEO: Actor and legendary comedian Jon Lovitz took aim at Democrats over their pivot against Israel and their handling of the growing antisemitism in the U.S. since Oct. 7.

CAMPUS CHAOS: A UCLA student said anti-Israel agitators blocked him from walking across campus twice after they "mistook me for someone of Jewish background." "These violent protesters would not allow us to have freedom on this campus," the student told Fox News.

IT'S 'VERY CLEAR': President Biden's threat to halt offensive weapons shipments to Israel is prompting a backlash among the House GOP. Republican lawmakers who spoke with Fox News Digital accused Biden of caving to pressure brought on by widespread anti-Israel demonstrations across the U.S. Leftists.

CAUTIONARY TALE: Filmmaker Joe Berlinger is stunned so many people lack the basic understanding of facts surrounding World War II and hopes to provide a "cautionary tale" with "Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial." "It shocks me the degree to which people are unaware of or have forgotten this history," he shared ahead of his new Netflix series.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The president is only emboldening Hamas. Why would Hamas release hostages when Joe Biden will give Hamas exactly what it wants: survival without releasing hostages?" - Senator Tom Cotton.

UP NEXT:

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here .

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here .