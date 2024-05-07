Jon Lovitz says Dems are antisemitic 'by their actions,' Trump has 'done more for Israel than any president'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Actor and legendary comedian Jon Lovitz took aim at Democrats over their pivot against Israel and their handling of the growing antisemitism in the U.S. since Oct. 7.

"You should vote for whoever you like, okay? But if you're Jewish - they passed a bill about condemning antisemitism, which is condemning hate and violence toward Jewish people. 70 Democrats voted against it," Lovitz said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"And you've got Chuck Schumer, who's Jewish, saying we should have elections in Israel now. And the reason President Trump and other people got mad is you're not supposed to interfere - ironically, Trump - interfere in another country's elections and in the middle of a war!" Lovitz exclaimed. "And Bernie Sanders, he's always been, you know…. I said it before, and I'll say it again, he's a self-loathing Jew. And there's a lot of them. ‘Why do you say that?’ I go, well, it's clear as a bell, he's not for Israel. ‘They have to stop this war.’ Why isn't he condemning Hamas for starting it? What about that?"

"And whatever you think of Trump, the fact is that he's done more for Israel than any president in the history of this country," Lovitz added.

The "SNL" alum defended former President Trump, who was recently accused by liberals of being antisemitic for comments he made knocking Jewish voters who vote Democrat despite the party's straining relationship with Israel.

"I've actually met him over the years. And the weird thing about Trump is he's very different in person than he is on television," Lovitz told Fox News Digital. "But if you want to say, 'Well, he's antisemitic,' I go, well, I don't know, his daughter - he's crazy about Ivanka - converted to Judaism, married a Jewish guy, his grandchildren are Jewish."

He continued, "There's a beach club in Palm Beach. And they don't let Jews in that club. They're banned. And right next door to that beach club is Mar-a-Lago's beach club and they let in Jews. So which of those clubs are antisemitic, the one that bans Jews or the ones that lets them in? Well? They love Trump in Israel, I tell you that. Because he defended them… People say Trump's antisemitic. And then I would say he's not by his actions and the Democrats, by their actions, are overall. They're certainly not for Israel."

The funnyman pushed back against "completely antisemitic" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who suggested that there are "pro-genocide" and "anti-genocide" Jews on both sides of the Israel-Hamas debate.

"First of all, if you're pro-genocide, that's obviously horrendous. I don't care what you are," Lovitz said. "But to call what's happening in Palestine ‘genocide’ is false. It's just using what happened to the Jews by the Nazis in Germany. That was genocide. Hamas wants to commit genocide against the Jews. There's no program to wipe out all the Palestinians. If Israel really wanted to do that, they could have done it in less than a day. If you're trying to commit genocide, if Israel is trying to commit genocide of the Palestinians, why are they now dropping pamphlets and text in Arabic and telling them to get out of Rafah because we're going to be bombing there? Because they don't want them there because they're trying to not kill them. So why would they tell them to leave? I mean, they're not stupid, you know what I mean? It's ridiculous."

"But if there's Jewish students at the university campus that are pro-Hamas, then it's sad to admit that the Jewish people - their reputation is being smart. But clearly, there's a lot of dumb ones. They're ignorant. And they're believing what they're being told, and they're ignoring history."

Lovitz, a life-long Democratic voter and outspoken supporter of Israel, now says he doesn't identify with either party following the events of Oct. 7.

"Jewish people for years, including myself, have been, you know, mostly liberal and Democrats. And so, what do you do when the party that you've been a part of all your life is against you?" Lovitz asked. "So then they go, 'No, they're not.' Really? Well, they just had a vote about it. Not condemning hate towards you. And 70 of them voted against it… The Democratic Party, they're not what they used to be."