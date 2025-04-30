Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Ivy janitors strike back against hateful mob

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Columbia janitors sue anti-Israel agitators who allegedly held them hostage

- Anti-Israel rap group feuds with wife of legendary rock star

- Why is Doug Emhoff lashing out at President Trump?

TOP STORY: Two janitors at Columbia University have filed a lawsuit against over 40 anti-Israel agitators who took over a campus building last April. The janitors, Mariano Torres and Lester Wilson, filed the lawsuit on Friday in the Southern District of New York. On the night of April 29, 2024, the lawsuit states, Torres and Wilson were both working inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall when the mob "assaulted and battered them, held them against their will."

VIDEO: Harvard University alumnus Shabbos Kestenbaum rips university for 'morally bankrupt, anti-American' policies. WATCH HERE:

SHARON'S IRE: Irish hip-hop group Kneecap doubled down on its criticism of Israel after being called out by the wife of a legendary rock star. The band drew her ire after making calls to "free Palestine" and "F--- Israel" during a set last Friday at the Coachella music festival. They also made references to genocide and condemned the U.S. military for its support of Israel.

KAMALA'S HUBBY EXPLODES: Former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff lashed out at the Trump administration , accusing it of politicizing the Holocaust and dishonoring the memory of six million murdered Jews after he was removed from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

HATE WALKS: A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the release of a man who helped organize riots and protests at Columbia University. Authorities with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Mohsen Mahdawi, a green card holder, earlier this month in Vermont. "I'm not afraid of you," Mahdawi declared in a message to President Donald Trump as he left the courthouse.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Romi Gonen, who spent 471 days as a Hamas hostage held in the tunnels under Gaza, details his long ordeal, ongoing recovery and fervent prayer that President Trump can get all the remaining hostages freed.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "My journey—and Israel's journey—isn't complete until every hostage returns home. I believe in us. I believe in you, President Trump. Let's bring them all home." Romi Gonen, freed Hamas hostage.

