Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hamas chooses death over deal

- Trump exasperated as Hamas spurns admin's efforts to bring peace to Gaza

- Singer's show interrupted by anti-Israel protesters screaming, ‘Free f------ Palestine!’

- Columbia University settles with janitors who were attacked, terrorized by anti-Israel protesters

TOP STORY: Hamas rejected criticism from top U.S. officials after ceasefire talks with Israel broke down earlier in the week, releasing a statement saying the terrorist group is "appalled" at the stance of President Trump. The U.S. president, who has been trying to end a humanitarian crisis while supporting the American ally that was attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, had a sobering assessment: "Hamas didn’t really want to make a deal. I think they want to die, and it’s very, very bad," Trump said.

VIDEO: Education Secretary Linda McMahon discusses Columbia University agreeing to pay a fine to President Donald Trump, her investigation into DACA scholarships and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's probe into Harvard's international visas. WATCH HERE:

HATE IN PORTLANDIA: Singer Regina Spektor had to pause her concert on Saturday thanks to raucous anti-Israel protesters in the crowd. During Spektor’s performance in Portland, Oregon, multiple people in the audience began yelling "Free Palestine," prompting the musician to pause her set and get security to escort them out. Click to read how she handled the disruption.

COLUMBIA PAYS UP: Two Columbia University maintenance staff workers who alleged they were held hostage , assaulted and terrorized by anti-Israel protesters during a riot last year and were forced to scrub swastikas have settled a complaint with the Ivy League school. The two men are still moving ahead with a lawsuit against 40 protesters they allege held them hostage inside the school's Hamilton Hall building.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Tamar Major, executive director of Yad Vashem USA Foundation, writes that ensuring that a Holocaust never happens again requires vigilance, especially as antisemitism continues its alarming spread through elite institutions and campuses.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza." U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff

