Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Columbia calls NYPD, fraternity goes viral for defending US flag

- NYPD bodycam video shows officers breaching Columbia University building taken over by anti-Israel protesters

- UNC student who defended American flag from campus mob 'honored to give back to the nation'

- ‘Shark Tank’ star warns student protesters are 'trashing' job chances by fighting police, vandalizing school

TOP STORY: Video taken from New York City police officers' body-worn cameras shows authorities forcing their way inside a Columbia University building this week that had been overtaken by anti-Israel protesters. Watch the shocking footage here.

VIDEO: UCLA medical student blasts school for allowing "absolute insanity" by anti-Israel agitators.

FLAG WAS STILL THERE: A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student spoke out about defending an American flag on the quad that protesters were trying to replace with a Palestinian flag. The student said he is "honored to give back to the nation that has given me and my family countless opportunities."

HOUSE VOTES: The House voted to expand the legal definition of antisemitism used to enforce anti-discrimination laws at a time when anti-Israel protests are raging at college campuses across the country. Like most issues in Israel's war on Hamas, the vote divided the Democratic Party.

SHARK'S WARNING: "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary said that student protesters should be concerned about their job prospects. "If you‘re burning down something, or taking a flag down, or fighting with police — I‘m sorry, you‘re trashing your personal brand," O'Leary said of students caught on camera protesting.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "In the face of violence, harassment, and intimidation, as masked cowards smash windows and barricade doors, assault the truth and manipulate history, together, we stand strong," Israel's President Isaac Herzog.

