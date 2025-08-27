Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Bibi blasts UN report accusing Israel of causing 'famine'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP STORY: A United Nations-backed report declaring famine in areas of Gaza has sparked a war of words over the conditions in the enclave. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the Jewish state on X, saying the report revealed a "man-made disaster, a moral indictment and a failure of humanity itself." Israel has fiercely pushed back against the report's findings, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office saying it was "an outright lie."

VIDEO: The Australian government says it is expelling two Iranian diplomats after alleging that the Islamic Republic was behind at least two antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. WATCH HERE:

RIFT OVER GAZA: Growing discord between Democrats over the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas flared during the second day of the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) summer meeting. The party backed a call for a ceasefire, but voted down a symbolic resolution that went further, by calling for an arms embargo and suspension of U.S. military aid to Israel.

MEDICAL PROBE: House Republicans are demanding that two of California's top medical schools hand over years' worth of internal documents as part of an investigation into alleged antisemitism at the institutions. House Education and Workforce Committee chairman Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., set a two-week deadline in letters to the University of California Los Angeles and UC San Francisco medical schools. The House is investigating how the universities responded to reports of Jewish people "experiencing hostility and fear" on their campuses.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Actor and filmmaker Yuval David writes that the Toronto Film Festival's initial decision to pull "The Road Between Us," a documentary depicting the horrors of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in Israel, based on copyright concerns was "absurd and bizarre." David welcomes the festival's reversal and decision to air the film after all, but says the episode revealed a disturbing mindset.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The ideology of destroying Israel and saving Hamas is widespread within the U.N. and far-left NGOs, leading them to change their own guidelines for declaring a famine in Gaza while they ignore an actual famine in Sudan." - Richard Goldberg, senior advisor to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

