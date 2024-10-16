Expand / Collapse search
Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Anti-Jewish rhetoric hits fever pitch in key battleground state

It's getting ugly in Michigan, where anti-Israel protesters are calling for the death of Jews

Dearborn mayor participates in Michigan rally for Lebanon as crowd chants 'Death to Israel' Video

Dearborn mayor participates in Michigan rally for Lebanon as crowd chants 'Death to Israel'

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud participated in a Michigan pro-Lebanon rally that featured support for Hezbollah and crowd chants of "Death to Israel." (The Middle East Media Research Institute)

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP 3:
- Anti-Israel rhetoric intensifies in critical battleground city: 'Utterly chilling'
- German airline hit with huge fine after barring Jews from flight
- Amazon deletes controversial video of exec wearing a necklace showing the Palestinian flag over Israel

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in support of the Palestinians who have died in Gaza outside of the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

TOP STORY: Multiple events in Dearborn, a suburb west of Detroit, over the last few weeks have highlighted the growing resentment for Israel in the city as Vice President Kamala Harris attempts to shore up support among a fragile coalition in the vital swing state of Michigan. Abdullah Hammoud, the city’s mayor, spoke at a Sept. 25 rally in support of Lebanon and slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, which featured chants of "Death to Israel" and demands for Jews to be returned "back to Poland."

VIDEO: People at New York's Columbia University tell Fox News Digital that little has changed on campus since last year, when faculty and administration were accused of letting Jew hatred run rampant. Watch Fox News Digital's report here:

‘No change at Columbia’: Jews in New York criticize Ivy League’s response to antisemitism Video

PLANE CASE OF ANTISEMITISM: The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) issued a $4 million fine against Lufthansa, accusing the Germany-based carrier of discrimination for prohibiting more than 100 Jewish passengers from boarding a flight more than two years ago. The May 2022 incident saw Lufthansa block 128 Jewish passengers from boarding a connecting flight in Germany, after "misconduct from some passengers" on the original flight, which departed from New York

BIGOTED BLING: Amazon removed a controversial video featuring an executive wearing a necklace of a Palestinian flag on top of Israel this week. Vice president of global specialists and partner organizations for Amazon Web Services Ruba Borno was featured in a video promoting the company’s upcoming AWS re:Invent conference. Though it wasn’t highlighted, some viewers took notice of the necklace and threatened to cancel their Amazon subscriptions in response.

Hamilton College campus

A student has been charged for allegedly writing anti-Semitic remarks on the campus of Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. (Google Maps)

HATE ON THE QUAD: A 19-year-old student from South Dakota has been charged after police say he admitted to posting antisemitic remarks on the campus of Hamilton College in upstate New York. New York State Police spokesperson told Fox News Digital the suspect drew swastikas open canvases across campus and wrote a message calling for the death of Jews "wherever you find them."

UNHINGED IN THE HOUSE: Democrat 'Squad' member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., tweeted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "genocidal maniac" who is "burning Palestinians alive," prompting a sharp rebuke from the country’s ambassador to the United Nations. Israeli ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon responded to her by writing "The only ones who burned children alive were your buddies over at Hamas."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Fox Business Network personality Liz Claman on how a trip to the United Nations to emcee the Israeli Mission's marking of the one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel brought back memories of her father railing against the UN. She experienced anti-semitism first-hand, just trying to get through the global body's security checkpoint.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "This explicit call for killing Jews from the heart of Dearborn caught on video is utterly chilling and disturbing. It is an undeniably violent antisemitic chant constituting incitement to genocide." - Steven Stalinsky, executive director of MEMRI

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

