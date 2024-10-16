Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Anti-Jewish rhetoric hits fever pitch in key battleground state

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP STORY: Multiple events in Dearborn, a suburb west of Detroit, over the last few weeks have highlighted the growing resentment for Israel in the city as Vice President Kamala Harris attempts to shore up support among a fragile coalition in the vital swing state of Michigan. Abdullah Hammoud, the city’s mayor, spoke at a Sept. 25 rally in support of Lebanon and slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, which featured chants of "Death to Israel" and demands for Jews to be returned "back to Poland."

VIDEO: People at New York's Columbia University tell Fox News Digital that little has changed on campus since last year, when faculty and administration were accused of letting Jew hatred run rampant. Watch Fox News Digital's report here:

PLANE CASE OF ANTISEMITISM: The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) issued a $4 million fine against Lufthansa, accusing the Germany-based carrier of discrimination for prohibiting more than 100 Jewish passengers from boarding a flight more than two years ago. The May 2022 incident saw Lufthansa block 128 Jewish passengers from boarding a connecting flight in Germany, after "misconduct from some passengers" on the original flight, which departed from New York .

BIGOTED BLING: Amazon removed a controversial video featuring an executive wearing a necklace of a Palestinian flag on top of Israel this week. Vice president of global specialists and partner organizations for Amazon Web Services Ruba Borno was featured in a video promoting the company’s upcoming AWS re:Invent conference. Though it wasn’t highlighted, some viewers took notice of the necklace and threatened to cancel their Amazon subscriptions in response.

HATE ON THE QUAD: A 19-year-old student from South Dakota has been charged after police say he admitted to posting antisemitic remarks on the campus of Hamilton College in upstate New York. New York State Police spokesperson told Fox News Digital the suspect drew swastikas open canvases across campus and wrote a message calling for the death of Jews "wherever you find them."

UNHINGED IN THE HOUSE: Democrat 'Squad' member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., tweeted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "genocidal maniac" who is "burning Palestinians alive," prompting a sharp rebuke from the country’s ambassador to the United Nations. Israeli ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon responded to her by writing "The only ones who burned children alive were your buddies over at Hamas."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Fox Business Network personality Liz Claman on how a trip to the United Nations to emcee the Israeli Mission's marking of the one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel brought back memories of her father railing against the UN. She experienced anti-semitism first-hand, just trying to get through the global body's security checkpoint.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "This explicit call for killing Jews from the heart of Dearborn caught on video is utterly chilling and disturbing. It is an undeniably violent antisemitic chant constituting incitement to genocide." - Steven Stalinsky, executive director of MEMRI

