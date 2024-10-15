Hamilton College student admits to posting 'antisemitic remarks' on campus, New York State Police say

A 19-year-old student from South Dakota has been charged after police say he admitted to posting antisemitic remarks on the campus of Hamilton College in upstate New York.

New York State Police say they began investigating on Friday "after receiving a report of anti-Semitic remarks being posted on art canvasses" across the school’s campus in the village of Clinton.

"Several interviews were conducted, video surveillance was reviewed, and a suspect was developed," state police said. "On October 12, 2024, the suspect, Adyn Brenden, age 19, from South Dakota, a student at the college, was located in his dorm room.

"Brenden agreed to speak with State Police and ultimately admitted to posting the remarks and was taken into custody," investigators added.

A New York State Police spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that Brenden allegedly drew swastikas and wrote a message calling for the death of Jews "wherever you find them."

Brenden is now facing a felony charge of aggravated harassment first degree and is set to make his first court appearance later today.

"Hamilton College has suspended Brenden from campus pending a hearing for his dismissal from the school," New York State Police also said. "There remains no threat against students or faculty at Hamilton College."

Hamilton College, which is a private liberal arts school, has an enrollment of 2,046 students.