14-year-old turns himself in for Philadelphia SEPTA shooting

Philadelphia police say a 14-year-old turned himself over to police in connection with a shooting on a Philadelphia train platform.

According to police, the shooting — which left at least one man hospitalized — occurred at the 15th Street Station at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Charles Lawson, SEPTA's Acting Police Chief, says that the suspect and another man exited an eastbound Market-Frankford Line train at the 15th Street station.

The man and the teen reportedly exchanged words with a third individual on the platform, which resulted in both the shooter and victim drawing firearms.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the chest, stomach and hand.

The suspect was able to escape amid a group of passengers running from the station.

Police announced the teenage suspect surrendered with his mother Friday morning.

Police say they have not yet recovered the firearm used in the shooting and charges are currently pending.

Frank Vanore, Philadelphia Chief Inspector, says the 15-year-old with the suspect at the shooting was questioned but is not expected to be charged.