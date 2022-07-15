Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

14-year-old turns himself in for Philadelphia SEPTA shooting

The teenager turned himself in to Philadelphia police with his mother

By Rachel Paik | Fox News
Philadelphia police say a 14-year-old turned himself over to police in connection with a shooting on a Philadelphia train platform.

According to police, the shooting — which left at least one man hospitalized — occurred at the 15th Street Station at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Charles Lawson, SEPTA's Acting Police Chief, says that the suspect and another man exited an eastbound Market-Frankford Line train at the 15th Street station.

The shooting happened underground at the 15th Street Station on 15th and Market.

The shooting happened underground at the 15th Street Station on 15th and Market. (Google)

The man and the teen reportedly exchanged words with a third individual on the platform, which resulted in both the shooter and victim drawing firearms. 

14-YEAR-OLD FACES MURDER CHARGE IN CONNECTION WITH BRUTAL TRAFFIC CONE BEATING OF ELDERLY PHILADELPHIA MAN

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the chest, stomach and hand.

The shooting occurred on a SEPTA train platform like the one seen above.

The shooting occurred on a SEPTA train platform like the one seen above. (GETTY)

The suspect was able to escape amid a group of passengers running from the station.

Police announced the teenage suspect surrendered with his mother Friday morning.

Police say they have not yet recovered the firearm used in the shooting and charges are currently pending.

Philadelphia police say 3 shots were fired, injuring the victim in the chest, hand, and stomach.

Philadelphia police say 3 shots were fired, injuring the victim in the chest, hand, and stomach. (iStock)

Frank Vanore, Philadelphia Chief Inspector, says the 15-year-old with the suspect at the shooting was questioned but is not expected to be charged.

Rachel Paik is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant.