Four teens killed, 1 injured in western New York vehicle crash after running stop sign

A vehicle in western New York ran a stop sign and struck a tree, killing four teens, authorities said Sunday.

New York State Police said the crash, which was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the town of Burns, also injured a 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the front seat and was the only one of the five teens in the vehicle wearing a seat belt.

“We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that three Dansville High School students lost their lives early Saturday morning in a motor vehicle accident, the Dansville School District said Saturday.

State police identified the victims as Rebecca Earner, 16; Ambra Eddleton, 16; Justin Carpenter, 14; and Kyrstin Wolfanger, 14; all of Dansville.

The injured girl was identified as Kelsi Bird, 16, of Dansville. She was also a Dansville High School student.

The crash involved a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and it was being driven by Rebecca, police said.

Burns is about 10 miles from Dansville.

Police said the jeep drove off the road and struck the tree after running a stop sign at a T-intersection. The vehicle came to rest in an embankment.

A make-shift memorial with bouquets of flowers was observed at the crash site Saturday afternoon, the Wellsville Daily Reporter newspaper reported.

The district said counselors would be at the high school Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to support students and staff.