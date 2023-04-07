Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Former Navy officer pleads guilty to child porn charge after NCIS sting

The former Navy officer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
13 men accused child sex crimes in Polk County sting Video

13 men accused child sex crimes in Polk County sting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gives a press conference highlighting the arrests from 'Operation Cyber Guardian II.'

An ex-Navy officer who was arrested in a child exploitation sting last year pleaded guilty Friday to attempting to produce child pornography.

Christopher Paul Hetherington, 33, was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, when he was arrested in December. He was a surface warfare officer on the USS Ross at the time.

Hetherington pleaded guilty to attempted production of child sexual abuse material. He was previously charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. 

Court documents obtained by WAVY-TV said that Hetherington started communicating with someone he thought was underage in October. The person was actually a Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agent.

NEARLY 350 K-12 EDUCATORS ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIMES IN 2022

Christopher Paul Hetherington, 33, was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia as a surface warfare officer when he was arrested.

Christopher Paul Hetherington, 33, was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia as a surface warfare officer when he was arrested. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

Hetherington allegedly asked the agent — who he believed was 14 — for illicit photos repeatedly. He also reportedly detailed the sexual acts he wanted to perform with the young girl. 

The suspect also made plans to meet the person. Instead, he was arrested at his home Dec. 22, and transported to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

ATTACKS AGAINST CATHOLIC CHURCHES APPROACH 300 INCIDENTS SINCE MAY 2020: REPORT

Heatherington was arrested at his home on December 22 and transported to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Heatherington was arrested at his home on December 22 and transported to Western Tidewater Regional Jail. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hetherington faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, which could be extended to 30 years. 

He will be sentenced on Aug. 9.