©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Magic mushroom dealer's secret $8.5M factory raided in suburban home: police

Connecticut resident Westen Soule, 21, is charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
PSYCHEDELIC CITY: How magic mushrooms could cause ‘psychedelic trauma’ Video

PSYCHEDELIC CITY: How magic mushrooms could cause ‘psychedelic trauma’

Early studies have shown certain psychedelic drugs are highly effective in treating some mental illnesses. But those findings, along with increasing decriminalization, could lead to more at-home drug use, which carries heavy risks.

Police raided a multimillion-dollar Willy Wonka-like "magic mushroom factory" operating inside a suburban Connecticut home.

An anonymous tip led police to Westen Soule's front steps in Burlington, Connecticut, where responding officers spotted ventilation equipment throughout his home "consistent with those used in clandestine labs," state police said.

Soule followed officers to a detached garage, where detectives found "a large mushroom-growing operation" on Thursday, state police said in a press release. 

Law enforcement executed search warrants after Soule blocked detectives from entering his home, and they seized about $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms in various stages of growth, according to state police. 

Large amounts of evidence Connecticut police found at Westen Soule's home

Connecticut law enforcement seized about $8.5 million worth of "magic mushrooms" that a man was allegedly growing in his home. (Connecticut State Police)

Soule originally denied the mushrooms were illegal, but allegedly changed his tune and admitted that the seized mushrooms were "psilocybin," which are commonly referred to as "magic mushrooms," after his lab was found.

The psychedelic drugs look like everyday mushrooms, but they affect all users' senses; alter a person’s thinking, sense of time and emotions; and can cause hallucinations, according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation

It is a popular dance club and rave drug, the Department of Justice said in an informational graphic.

The Connecticut State Police released several photos of the seized drugs that showed Soule's alleged expansive operation. 

Westen Soule mugshot

Westen Soule, 21, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory. (Connecticut State Police)

Bags of alleged illegal psychedelic mushrooms

About $8.5 million worth of "magic mushrooms" were allegedly found in Westen Soule's Connecticut house, state police said. (Connecticut State Police)

Several metal shelves packed with jumbo-sized bags of mushrooms were stacked from the floor to the ceiling and appeared to fill the rooms in Soule's home. 

A partially opened door still in a photo frame shows a ventilator inside a room crammed with alleged illegal drugs. 

Soule was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory. 

He was held on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on Nov. 16. 

A ventilator and several bags of alleged illegal "magic mushrooms" fill a room

Several shelves that reached the ceiling were filled with alleged illegal drugs that police found in Westen Soule's home, according to police. (Connecticut State Police)

Shelves full of alleged illegal drugs were found in Westen Soule's home

Rooms inside Westen Soule's Connecticut home were allegedly filled with an illegal "drug factory" that was worth about $8.5 million, according to police. (Connecticut State Police)

The investigation was led by the DEA Hartford Task Force and the Connecticut State Police. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.