Former Republican Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at 76

Former Republican Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson has died. He was 76.

"Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement on his passing Sunday.

The Republican lawmaker served in the U.S. Senate from 2005 to 2019.

He previously served in the House from 1999 to 2005.

The senator had previously disclosed he was battling Parkinson's Disease.

