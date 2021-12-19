Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Former Republican Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at 76

'Georgia has lost a giant,' Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said of Isakson's passing

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Former Republican Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson has died. He was 76. 

"Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement on his passing Sunday. 

The Republican lawmaker served in the U.S. Senate from 2005 to 2019. 

FILE - Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 2, 2019. Isakson, an affable Georgia Republican politician who rose from the ranks of the state Legislature to become a U.S. senator, has died. He was 76. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed the death in a news release Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

He previously served in the House from 1999 to 2005.

The senator had previously disclosed he was battling Parkinson's Disease. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

