Ex Chicago cop convicted of murder released from prison after 40 months behind bars

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was released from prison on Thursday after serving less than half of a nearly seven-year sentence for murdering Laquan McDonald, a Black 17-year-old.

Van Dyke, who is White, became the first Chicago police officer convicted of murder in half a century when a jury convicted him of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each bullet that struck McDonald, in October 2018.

A judge sentenced him in early 2019 to six years and nine months in prison, but he was released on Thursday after serving three years and four months for good behavior. Van Dyke was only sentenced for the most serious charge, not the 16 aggravated battery counts.

Video of the shooting, which was played repeatedly at trial, shows McDonald walking in a street as several officers surrounded him in October 2014.

Officers were waiting for someone with a stun gun when Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times, killing him. McDonald was carrying a knife at the time.

TEXAS DEPUTY FIRED AFTER SHOOTING 17-YEAR-OLD

The city of Chicago refused to release the dashcam footage until more than a year later, when a judge ordered it to be released in November 2015, leading to mass protests.

Rahm Emmanuel, who was the mayor at the time, fired the police superintendent and decided not to run for reelection himself after coming under criticism for his handling of the case. Chicago's top prosecutor was also voted out of office.

Van Dyke was a 13-year veteran of the force but racked up at least 20 citizen complaints while on duty, eight of which were for alleged excessive force.

CHICAGO GIRL, 8, DEAD AFTER CAUGHT IN INCIDENT BETWEEN ‘KNOWN OFFENDERS,’ POLICE SAY

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Van Dyke's sentence and release "a supreme disappointment" on Thursday, but cited the "significant progress" that has been achieved since the shooting, including the creation of a police oversight body and a consent decree to oversee police reform.

"I understand why this continues to feel like a miscarriage of justice, especially when many Black and brown men get sentenced to so much more prison time for having committed far lesser crimes," Lightfoot said Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NAACP President Derrick Johnson wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, urging him to bring federal civil rights charges against Van Dyke.

"Given the egregious nature of his crime, the NAACP believes that at a minimum, the murderous officer should be charged with a federal civil rights violation under Title 18, U.S.C., Section 242 — Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law," Johnson wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.