New York Democratic governor at all-time low job approval: Siena poll

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's favorability and job approval ratings are at their lowest ever, according to a new poll.

A statewide Siena College survey conducted last week showed the Democratic governor's approval rating sits at 44%, a record low, according to the pollster, with 50% disapproving of how Hochul has performed as governor. Her favorability rating is also underwater at 38-49%, favorable to unfavorable.

The good news for Hochul is that a plurality of voters in both parties support her decision to halt New York's congestion pricing program, which would have inflicted higher toll fares on commuters to New York City. Voters approve of her decision by 45% to only 23% who disapprove, with 16% staking a position in the middle, according to the poll.

"Despite strongly supporting Hochul’s decision to put congestion pricing on hold, and even more strongly supporting the social media bill she championed, voters now give Hochul the lowest favorability and job approval ratings she’s had in nearly three years as governor," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement.

"Among Democrats, she continues to have a two-to-one favorability rating and even stronger job approval rating, however, she’s viewed unfavorably by 81% of Republicans and 61% of independents, while 84% of Republicans and 63% of independents disapprove of the job she’s doing as governor."

The Siena College survey also recorded President Biden's lowest-ever favorability in the Empire State, 42%, and found he continues to lead presumptive Republican nominee former President Trump by single digits, 47%-39%.

"While Biden maintains the support of three-quarters of Democrats, Trump has support from 85% of Republicans and leads Biden 45-28% with independents," Greenberg said. "A gender gap has reopened as men support Trump 46-42% and women favor Biden 51-33%. White voters are evenly divided. And while Biden has a commanding lead with non-white voters, Trump garners support from 29% of Black and 26% of Latino voters."

"Two-thirds of voters say they plan to watch next week’s debate between Trump and Biden, the earliest general election presidential debate in memory. It remains to be seen what impact the debate has on the race, but the last time the presidential election was as close as it is now in New York was 1988 when Democrat Michael Dukakis beat Republican George H.W. Bush by only four points, 52-48%. Ronald Reagan was the last Republican to carry New York — by eight points, 54-46% — in 1984."

The congestion pricing plan was set to begin on June 30, but earlier this month, Hochul made the surprise decision to put it on hold, reportedly due to concerns about voter backlash in the upcoming election.

Hochul reaffirmed her "commitment to a greener, more sustainable future" in a speech announcing her decision on June 5, but she said the move was best for "the little guy."

The stated goal of congestion pricing in the Big Apple is to get greener by improving air quality and reducing traffic. Politico reported that House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., had asked Hochul to consider delaying the unpopular program as he works to capture the House majority in November.

The GOP managed to reclaim a thin majority in the House two years ago largely due to several key Republican congressional victories in New York.

The first-in-the-nation congestion pricing plan was to take effect as New York City transit ridership has taken a nosedive due to public safety concerns. It had received serious blowback from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, former President Trump and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Under the transit authority's plan, trucks would be subject to a charge of $24 or $36 per trip, depending on their size. Most drivers in private passenger cars, in contrast, should expect to pay about $15 , with lower rates for motorcycles and late-night entries into the city, according to the proposal finalized in March.

Republican critics have called the plan a tax on commuters. However, left-wing activists criticized Hochul's decision, saying it would deprive the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of needed funding.

Suburban voters were the strongest group in support of Hochul's decision to delay congestion pricing, backing the move by 56%.

The Siena College survey included 805 registered voters from across New York state reached by landline, cell phone and through an online panel. The poll's margin of error is 4.1%.

