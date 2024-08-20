New York Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted over ‘painful’ DNC speech: ‘Black hole of charisma’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was roasted on social media on Monday over a "painful" speech she delivered at the Democratic National Convention.

In fact, George Washington would like a word.

Hochul kicked off her widely panned speech by asking attendees if they were ready to elect Vice President Kamala Harris as the "first President of the United States," apparently forgetting to say the word "female."

The crowd appeared largely checked out a few minutes into Hochul’s speech when she began attacking former President Trump as someone lacking "New York values."

She blasted Trump as a "fraud, a philanderer, and a felon."

"It’s no wonder he had to flee to Mar-a-Lago. Sorry about that, Florida," Hochul snarked to a hushed crowd.

"New York’s motto is ‘excelsior: ever upward,’ and Trump takes us ever downward," Hochul said in an attempt at a mic drop moment, which appeared to go over the heads of most attendees.

Boston Herald columnist Grace Curley asked, "Is Kathy Hochul always that bad or is she just having an off night?" Pundit Jake Novak responded, "Always," while columnist David Marcus added, "Kathy Hochul is the substitute teacher other substitute teachers make fun of."

Semafor Washington bureau chief Benjy Sarlin joked, "People will say this ran way too long, but what are you supposed to do, not give Kathy Hochul a speech," to which Substack writer Sam Deutsch responded, "To be fair, it was a riveting speech—you could literally hear a pin drop in the stadium."

The Trump War Room account accused her of bragging about "weaponizing the legal system to convict President Trump of 34 bogus legal felonies in the most cringe and fake possible way."

Many others took to social media to blast Hochul:

Later in the evening, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, received such a massive ovation from the liberal audience that some suggested she should run against Hochul for governor.

In June, a statewide Siena College survey showed the Democratic governor's approval rating sitting at 44%, a record low, according to the pollster, with 50% disapproving of how Hochul has performed as New York's governor. Her favorability rating is also underwater at 38%-49%, favorable to unfavorable.

Hochul ascended to the governorship in 2021 after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She was then elected to a full term in 2022, but by less than seven points in the heavily blue state. In 2018, Cuomo won re-election by 23 points.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.