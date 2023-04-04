Floyd rioter gets 5 years for torching Philadelphia police car

A man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison in a police car set on fire outside Philadelphia's City Hall during 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd.

Khalif Miller, 27, told a federal judge Monday he was sorry for his actions, which prosecutors described as throwing papers into a burning cruiser, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. U.S. District Chief Judge Juan R. Sánchez imposed a 61-month term on obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and firearms counts.

Miller had earlier criticized the case against him but said Monday he now believes his behavior may have detracted from his aim of advocating for a larger role for mental health professionals in law enforcement.

"I regret it. Honestly, I really regret it," he said.

Trial is scheduled later this month for a co-defendant, Anthony Smith, a well-known west Philadelphia activist. Carlos Matchett of Atlantic City, New Jersey was sentenced last month to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and traveling to incite a riot.

Two other defendants who pleaded guilty to setting fire to cars during the demonstration have been sentenced to shorter terms — Ayoub Tabri, of Arlington, Virginia to 364 days and Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal of Jenkintown to 2½ years.