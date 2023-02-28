Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida's 3rd panther this year dies after being struck by vehicle

Up to 230 FL panthers remain in the wild

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the third panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of three total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FLORIDA SUSPECT IN KILLING OF TV NEWS REPORTER, GIRL AND WOMAN MISSED COURT HEARING DUE TO ‘MENTAL HEALTH’

A Florida panther was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday, making it the third panther to die this year.

A Florida panther was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday, making it the third panther to die this year. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The remains of the 1-year-old male panther were found Sunday along a rural road in the Big Cypress Reservation in Hendry County, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.