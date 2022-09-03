Florida 75-foot yacht catches fire, man hospitalized with burns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Aventura Police Department said its officers had responded to the scene of a large fire.

The Florida fire had been contained by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

"So far we have [one] person who was transported [and] is being treated for injuries," the department tweeted on Friday.

According to WSVN, rescue crews airlifted a man to the Ryder Trauma Center with severe burns after the 75-foot yacht caught fire just before 7:25 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Images of the fire shared by police showed black smoke and giant orange and yellow flames emanating from the vessel.

Palm trees and apartment buildings were nearby.

Video and photos posted to social media captured the yacht fire, with sirens in the background.

Some showed firefighters working, using water and foam to put out the blaze.

The condition of the injured man remains unknown and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.