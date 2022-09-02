Expand / Collapse search
US
Florida sports bar shooting over karaoke leaves 3 injured: report

Shooting occurred in Cutler Bay, a town in Miami-Dade County

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Three people were shot late Thursday outside a Florida sports bar

According to WPLG Local 10, the shooting began with an argument over karaoke at the Sandbar Sports Grill in Cutler Bay. 

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department told Fox News Digital in an email on Friday that the incident occurred at 11:37 p.m. ET. 

Citing a witness, the station reported that the shooting occurred when two men got in a fight and the dispute carried into the parking lot, where a man pulled out a gun and started firing

The other man, who also had a gun, returned fire. 

The Sandbar Sports Grill in Cutler Bay, Florida

The Sandbar Sports Grill in Cutler Bay, Florida (Google Maps)

"One of them was like, ‘No, it’s my turn,’ and the other one was like, ‘No, it’s my turn,’ and it just went into a big brawl from there," Zachary Ramos, who witnessed the shooting, told WPLG. "When we were running away from the shots, like bullets were flying past us. We could hear this zip coming past our heads and it was just madness."

Miami-Dade police investigate a crime scene at the Lakes of the Meadow development in West Kendall, Florida, on Wednesday, February 20, 2013. 

Miami-Dade police investigate a crime scene at the Lakes of the Meadow development in West Kendall, Florida, on Wednesday, February 20, 2013.  (Roberto Koltun/El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

When the Miami-Dade Police arrived, they found a man and woman were shot and were transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, according to The Miami Herald. 

Gunshot victims were transported to Florida's Jackson South Medical Center 

Gunshot victims were transported to Florida's Jackson South Medical Center  (Google Maps)

Another man with a gunshot wound was found several blocks away and was taken to the medical center in stable condition. 

The spokesperson said the victims' conditions are unknown and that detectives are still working on the case.

The subjects remain at large and anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

