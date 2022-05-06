Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Florida woman pointed gun at teen girl, made her drive her around city, cops say

Sarasota police said Dina Wilson, 61, made the girl take her to get food

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Florida woman is facing charges after she allegedly pointed a gun at a teenage girl and forced her to drive her around the city. 

Sarasota Police said Dina Wilson, 61, was arrested Wednesday after the girl's friend alerted authorities. 

The teen told officers she drove to Lido Beach to watch the sunset when Wilson approached her as she opened her car trunk to ask for jumper cables. When she told Wilson she didn't have any, Wilson approached and asked a couple nearby. 

When the couple said they didn't have any cables, Wilson pointed a gun at the teen and told her to drive her to South Lido Beach, the Sarasota Police Department said Friday. 

When they arrived at the beach, Wilson got out of the victim's car and dug around inside the vehicle before getting back in, police said. She then allegedly ordered the teen to take her to get food.

Dina Wilson, 61, allegedly made a teenage girl drive her around.

Dina Wilson, 61, allegedly made a teenage girl drive her around. (Sarasota Police Department)

The girl drove to a convenience store. When Wilson went inside, the girl texted a friend saying she was being forced to drive Wilson around while being threatened with a gun, police said. 

The friend called 911. Meanwhile, the girl updated her friend that they were headed back to the Lido Beach area

Around the same time, a Sarasota police officer was in South Lido Park after locking up the area. Authorities shared that the teen was driving a gray SUV. Once the SUV pulled into the park, the teen drove toward a police patrol car. An officer ordered Wilson out of the car and placed her in handcuffs. 

She was taken to police headquarters where she was questioned by detectives. While there, she was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment.

Authorities did not disclose whether Wilson revealed a motive for her alleged actions. She is being held in the Sarasota County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.