Florida woman dies days after dramatic rescue from overturned SUV partially submerged in water

A Florida woman has died days after first responders and Good Samaritans flipped over an SUV to rescue her when the vehicle overturned in a crash and became partially submerged in a water-filled ditch, according to a local report.

The woman, who has not been identified, died Friday evening following the crash in Oak Hill on Tuesday afternoon, FOX35 Orlando reported.

"We don't decide what happens at the very end to that patient," Volusia County Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Davis told the station, "but [the first responders and Good Samaritans] gave that patient a fighting chance."

The vehicle had crashed in a ditch off Maytown Road west of Cedar Chase Road, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. About three feet of water filled the ditch, and the driver’s side of the SUV was submerged with the female driver still inside and unconscious.

Deputy-worn bodycam video released Wednesday shows deputies, firefighters and bystanders surrounding the overturned vehicle as a woman is heard telling a deputy, "She’s unresponsive."

"There's somebody in there," the deputy tells someone off-camera. "Can we get this thing flipped or not?"

Another person can be heard saying, "You guys, someone's submerged on the low side. We need some help pushing."

First responders and Good Samaritans then push the vehicle upright and deputies pull the woman out, the video shows.

The woman still had a pulse when she was brought to safety and life-saving measures were performed on the scene. She was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.