Florida
Published

Florida woman dies days after dramatic rescue from overturned SUV partially submerged in water

Volusia County first responders, Good Samaritans flipped vehicle in dramatic rescue video

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Florida first responders, Good Samaritans help flip overturned, partially submerged SUV to rescue trapped woman Video

Florida first responders, Good Samaritans help flip overturned, partially submerged SUV to rescue trapped woman

Deputies, firefighters and Good Samaritans in Volusia County, Florida, helped flip an SUV that had overturned and became partially submerged in a water-filled ditch to rescue an unresponsive woman trapped inside.

A Florida woman has died days after first responders and Good Samaritans flipped over an SUV to rescue her when the vehicle overturned in a crash and became partially submerged in a water-filled ditch, according to a local report.

The woman, who has not been identified, died Friday evening following the crash in Oak Hill on Tuesday afternoon, FOX35 Orlando reported.

"We don't decide what happens at the very end to that patient," Volusia County Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Davis told the station, "but [the first responders and Good Samaritans] gave that patient a fighting chance."

The vehicle had crashed in a ditch off Maytown Road west of Cedar Chase Road, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. About three feet of water filled the ditch, and the driver’s side of the SUV was submerged with the female driver still inside and unconscious.

Deputy-worn bodycam video released Wednesday shows deputies, firefighters and bystanders surrounding the overturned vehicle as a woman is heard telling a deputy, "She’s unresponsive."

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon in Oak Hill, Volusia County.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon in Oak Hill, Volusia County.

"There's somebody in there," the deputy tells someone off-camera. "Can we get this thing flipped or not?" 

Another person can be heard saying, "You guys, someone's submerged on the low side. We need some help pushing."

First responders and Good Samaritans worked together to flip the vehicle and extricate the woman.

First responders and Good Samaritans worked together to flip the vehicle and extricate the woman.

First responders and Good Samaritans then push the vehicle upright and deputies pull the woman out, the video shows.

The woman was unresponsive and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She died on Friday evening, FOX35 Orlando reported.

The woman was unresponsive and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She died on Friday evening, FOX35 Orlando reported.

The woman still had a pulse when she was brought to safety and life-saving measures were performed on the scene. She was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.