Florida Uber driver shoots passenger after getting attacked over drop off location: Report

A Florida Uber driver was attacked by the passenger over where they would be dropped off before the passenger was shot.

By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Hollywood, Florida, Uber driver was allegedly involved in a shooting on Wednesday night after being attacked by a passenger over the drop-off location, according to reports.

WPLG-TV in Florida reported that the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oak Drive and North Park Road.

An Uber driver shot a passenger who attacked him on Wednesday night in Hollywood, Florida.

An Uber driver shot a passenger who attacked him on Wednesday night in Hollywood, Florida. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Police told WPLG that the passenger and driver argued about the drop-off location before the driver was attacked. Fox News has reached out to the Hollywood Police Department about the incident.

During the attack, the passenger was shot and exited the vehicle before running to a nearby gated community.

An Uber driver heads out on a trip.

An Uber driver heads out on a trip. (Uber)

Police said the driver drove a short distance before pulling over to call police.

Once police arrived, they administered lifesaving first aid until emergency personnel arrived.

Investigators said the victim was transported to an area hospital and his condition was unknown.

The Uber driver sustained facial injuries but was not hospitalized. He also remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The driver was not charged, according to police.

