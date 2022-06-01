Florida tornadoes confirmed amid thunderstorms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple tornadoes were confirmed in the area around Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, with Floridians also reporting hail and funnel clouds.

Images from the Pasco Sheriff's Office and Pasco Fire Rescue showed damage from the severe thunderstorms, including fallen trees and damaged properties.

Residents tweeted videos of funnels against gray skies there and in Pinellas County.

No injuries due to the severe weather were reported by authorities, although Fox Weather reported that cars were hit and at least one business sustained damage in Port Richey.

The National Weather Service's Tampa office said there were strong winds, including a 60 mph gust at the Skyway.

"After receiving additional videos and information, we have indeed confirmed that a brief, weak tornado did occur in the Trinity area," the agency tweeted.

"A second brief, weak tornado also briefly occurred near Town N' Country this afternoon," it added later.

A funnel cloud was "most certainly" in Sarasota County, but there are no indications that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground.

FOX 13 said cleanup following the tornadoes was likely throughout Wednesday.

Fox Weather said that Florida is in its rainy season and that several hundred people in the Tampa metro region spent most of the evening without power.

Wednesday marks the official beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean warned residents of southern Florida to be on alert, with the possibility of heavy rain over the weekend and next week.