Florida thieves crash SUV into GameStop, flee with over $1,000 in merchandise

Florida police estimate $60,000 of damage was done to the GameStop store

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Police in Florida are looking for suspects who crashed an SUV into a GameStop retailer and made off with more than $1,000 in merchandise.

Orlando police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday when thieves crashed a silver SUV through the front door of a GameStop location on East Colonial Drive, WOFL-TV reported.

Once inside, the suspects grabbed video game consoles and accessories and made off with more than $1,000 in goods.

The thieves also caused $60,000 in damage to the store, which is now boarded up. 

Suspects made off with over $1,000 in merchandise after crashing into an Orlando GameStop

Suspects made off with over $1,000 in merchandise after crashing into an Orlando GameStop (Orlando Police Department)

No arrests have been made, and the car was removed by a tow truck, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crime is being asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

Boarded up GameStop location in Orlando, Fla.

Boarded up GameStop location in Orlando, Fla. (WOFL-TV)

The Orlando Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.
 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.