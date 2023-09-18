Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida teen attempts to rob bank wearing mask and large pink shower cap: authorities

17-year-old Black male charged with attempted robbery while wearing a mask

Greg Wehner
A Florida teenager has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a Wells Fargo bank on Sept. 6, while donning a mask and bright pink shower cap, according to authorities.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old Black male, entered the Wells Fargo on West Waters Avenue in Tampa, Florida at about 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Once inside, the suspect approached a teller and passed a note demanding money and claiming he was in possession of a gun.

Tampa Wells Fargo robbery suspect

The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office arrested a 17-year-old Black male for attempted robbery while wearing a mask. (Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office)

Images of the suspect inside the bank show a person wearing a mask, sunglasses, jean jacket, pink dress, black jeans, white sneakers and a bright pink shower cap.

The suspect then fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction, according to the sheriff’s office.

Robbery suspect at teller

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a teenager attempted to rob a Wells Fargo bank in Tampa on Sept. 6, 2023. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

But on Sept. 13, deputies located the 17-year-old suspect near a public storage unit just east of the Wells Fargo bank and took him into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office added the suspect was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and faces felony robbery while wearing a mask.

"I commend our deputies and investigators for their swift and professional response in apprehending this attempted bank robber," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This incident serves as a poignant reminder that youth can be swayed down perilous paths, and it's our duty to steer them towards a brighter future. Our commitment to justice and community remains unfaltering, even when dealing with the young and misguided."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.