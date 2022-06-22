Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida suspects lead police on chase, crash stolen Maserati, Subaru

The suspects fled the scene before they were arrested

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Florida suspects lead police on chase, crash stolen Maserati, Subaru

A police chase involving two stolen vehicles in the Tampa Bay area ended with the suspects' arrest in a Lowe's shopping center.

Three suspects in the Tampa Bay area led authorities on a high speed chase in a stolen Maserati and Subaru, both of which they crashed before their arrest Tuesday morning. 

Hernando County sheriff’s deputies received a call around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a stolen Subaru. Palmetto police officers responded to a Walmart at 10th Street E and South Tamiami Trail. The officers found the stolen Subaru in the Walmart parking lot along with a stolen Maserati, police said. 

  • Stolen Subaru
    Image 1 of 3

    Subaru stolen in Hernando County and crashed in Manatee County after pursuit.  (WTVT)

  • Stolen Maserati
    Image 2 of 3

    A Maserati stolen in Hillsborough County and crashed in Manatee County after a police pursuit. (WTVT)

  • Stolen Maserati crashed by thieves
    Image 3 of 3

    A Maserati stolen in Hillsborough County and crashed in Manatee County after a police pursuit. (WTVT)

When officers approached both vehicles, they fled on U.S. 301. The Maserati crashed near Ellenton-Gillette Road and the driver hopped into the Subaru, which drove east to Interstate 75. 

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said the Subaru tried to exit State Road 70 but drove off the roadway and crashed next to a water retention area. 

The three occupants in the Subaru – two young adults and a juvenile – exited the vehicle and tried to flee the scene on foot. Police arrested two of the suspects in a nearby Lowe’s. Manatee County sheriff’s deputies arrested the third suspect in a nearby wooded area. 

"Our cars are valuable to us whether they’re Toyotas or Maserati’s," Tyler told FOX 13. "We need to safeguard them." 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  