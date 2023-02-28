Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Florida student accused of attacking teacher's aide who took Nintendo Switch will be charged as adult

The Florida student who allegedly attacked a teacher's aide who took away his Nintendo Switch is being charged as an adult

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Florida deputies release video of student attacking teacher's aide who took Nintendo Switch during class Video

Florida deputies release video of student attacking teacher's aide who took Nintendo Switch during class

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that the physical incident happened at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, on Tuesday, and said that a 17-year-old was taken into custody. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The Florida student accused of violently attacking a high school teacher's aide will be charged as an adult and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Officials say the physical altercation between a 17-year-old student and teacher's aide happened on Feb. 21 when the teacher's aide took away the student's Nintendo Switch during class time.

The student is being charged as an adult and faces one felony count of aggravated battery on an elected official or education employee, according to FOX 35, adding that he's in jail being held on a $1 million bond.

The student became upset at the teacher's aide after she took away his Nintendo Switch during class.

FLORIDA TEACHER'S AIDE VIOLENTLY ATTACKED AFTER TAKING STUDENT'S NINTENDO SWITCH

According to WESH-TV, the teenager is considered a special needs student.

Surveillance video released by the school shows the 6’6", 270 pound student running up to the teacher's aide, pushing her to the ground, then continuing to punch and kick her.

The student is seen on surveillance video continuing to punch the employee for several seconds until a group of people were able to forcibly remove him.

Video shows the teacher's aide was on the floor for several minutes before getting up.

Sheriff Rick Staly said that the teacher could have been killed, according to WESH.

"This could have been a homicide," Staly said. "When you push people down like that, they hit their head, you never know the outcome."

FLORIDA JUDGE ON ‘KILLER CLOWN’ CASE MULLS USE OF ALLEGED COSTUME, KEY EVIDENCE AS TRIAL LOOMS

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, and identified a 17-year-old who was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated assault with bodily harm.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, and identified a 17-year-old who was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated assault with bodily harm. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Body camera video shows the student saying "f--k you" to one of the deputies before he was arrested.

"I don't want to go to jail," the suspect said.

An arrest report states that the arrested student said that he "will beat her up every time she takes away his game," according to FOX 35, referring to the teacher's aide.

The teacher's aide was taken to a local hospital where she was released, and is believed to have broken ribs and significant bruising.

"I believe she will be out of work for at least several weeks, if she even plans on returning," the sheriff's office wrote.

"The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for," Staly said. "We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.