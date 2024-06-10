Florida sniper shoots, kills bank robber holding hostages through computer monitor: Video

Video released by a Florida sheriff's office shows the moment a sniper shot through a computer monitor and killed a suspected armed bank robber who was holding hostages.

It all unfolded Feb. 6 at a Fort Myers Bank of America, said Sheriff Carmine Marceno of the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Responding deputies discovered the suspect had a knife and claimed he had a bomb while detaining a man and a woman.

"We tried to negotiate with him continuously," Marceno said in a previous press conference, adding that at one point, the suspect held a knife to the female hostage's throat.

It was after the suspect "presented deadly force" that an LCSO Special Operations Unit sniper fired a "planned and deliberate shot through a computer monitor," striking the suspect in the center of the forehead and killing him instantly.

The suspect, identified by local WFTX-TV as 36-year-old Sterling Alavache, fell to the ground while the hostages ran away.

After the suspect was shot, flash bangs were used as distraction devices as the Special Operations Unit moved in to remove the hostages and confirm that the suspect was "no longer a threat," the sheriff said.

Toward the end of the video, the monitor could be seen with a gaping hole through it, but still functioning.

"Firing through barriers is a trained and routinely practiced skill by Lee County Sheriff's Special Operations Unit snipers," LCSO public information officer Lieutenant Todd Olmer said in the video shared on Facebook. "The .308 caliber bullet used is specifically selected due to its known ballistic reliability traveling through intermediate barriers."