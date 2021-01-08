Florida sheriff's office pays tribute to US Capitol Police officer who died after riots

A Florida sheriff’s office is flying flags at half-staff and its deputies are wearing mourning bands Friday to honor the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died in this week’s riots in Washington, D.C.

Brian Sicknick, a member of the Capitol Police First Responder's Unit who joined the force in July 2008, was on duty Wednesday when he was injured "while physically engaging with protesters," police said in a statement. The officer collapsed after the attack and was taken to a local hospital, where he died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

"What's important now is that a family is mourning the loss of a loved one, and our entire nation must grieve another law enforcement officer who gave his life in the line of duty," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted.

US CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER DEAD FOLLOWING INJURIES SUFFERED DURING RIOT

"Effective Friday morning, Volusia Sheriff deputies will wear mourning bands, and all our flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Officer Sicknick," he added. "My sincerest condolences and prayers are with the family he leaves behind to carry on. May they find peace and strength in his memory."

Sicknick's death will be investigated as a homicide, Capitol Police said, with the probe handled by Capitol Police, Washington's Metropolitan Police and federal agencies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chitwood said last year that his deputies will "pay tribute to our fallen brothers or sisters" every time a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty in America.

"Effective immediately, when a Law Enforcement Officer is killed in the line of duty anywhere in this great country we will wear our mourning crepes over our badges for five consecutive days," he wrote in a Facebook post in July 2020.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.