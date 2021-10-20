Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida sheriff to killers as murder rate soars: 'Chill out, drink a 7UP, eat a MoonPie'

The number of Polk County murders so far this year matches the total from all of 2020

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida sheriff had an interesting response to the heightened murder rates in Polk County, FL during the second half of the year. 

"Just chill out, drink a 7up, eat a MoonPie, quit murdering people,"  said Sheriff Grady Juddy on Tuesday.

"What’s that all about? Just calm down. Quit murdering your friends and your family, Judd continued. "I know that’s a novel idea for some people," Sheriff Judd said. "Our murder rate is up while our total crime rate is down but even in the demand for service, we see the angst."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discusses his opposition to the medical marijuana constitutional amendment in Tallahassee, Florida June 11, 2014.  A November referendum to legalize medical marijuana in Florida is shaping up to be an expensive political battle funded by deep-pocketed Republicans and Democrats.      REUTERS/Bill Cotterell  (UNITED STATESLAW POLITICS - Tags: LAW POLITICS SOCIETY)

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discusses his opposition to the medical marijuana constitutional amendment in Tallahassee, Florida June 11, 2014.  A November referendum to legalize medical marijuana in Florida is shaping up to be an expensive political battle funded by deep-pocketed Republicans and Democrats.      REUTERS/Bill Cotterell  (UNITED STATESLAW POLITICS - Tags: LAW POLITICS SOCIETY)

FLORIDA DEPUT SHOT IN PENSACOLA; SUSPECT KILLED, AUTHORITIES SAY

WFLA reports that 34 people have been killed from homicidal deaths, first and second degree murders and officer-involved shootings. 

Back in September, a former U.S. Marine allegedly shot and killed four strangers and a baby in their home. Later that month, WFLA reports that a Pennsylvania man working temporarily at Publix Supermarkets' corporate office went on a killing rampage, murdering 3 of his co-workers. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Polk County Sheriff's office cites that the number of homicides in 2021 currently matches the number from all of 2020. In 2019 and 2018, 19 and 27 people were killed respectively. 

Another recently reported Polk City incident involved a 39-year-old Texas man who killed his 74-year-old adopted aunt with a box of tile and buried her.

Your Money