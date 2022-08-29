Expand / Collapse search
Vandalism
Florida Republican group's building vandalized with vulgar message, doors glued shut, officials say

The front of the Seminole County GOP officer building had a spray-painted message and the doors were seals hit with glue, officials said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The office building of a local Republican group in Florida was vandalized with a vulgar message overnight and its front doors were glued shut, officials said. 

The damage was discovered Monday morning at the Seminole County Republican Party building in the Orlando suburb of Casselberry, county GOP State Committeeman Jesse Phillips told Fox News. 

"The intimidation is shameful," he said. "Hopefully this is the last of it."

In front of the building was a spray-painted message that read: "Eat (expletive) Fascists" with an encircled "A" and the doors to the office were sealed shut with glue, Phillips said. 

GOP SEN. BLUNT SAYS TRUMP ‘SHOULD HAVE TURNED OVER ALL’ DOCUMENTS

Profane hateful graffiti spray-painted on the front of the headquarters of the Seminole County GOP. The graffiti comes as rhetoric in political races in the state is heating up. 

Profane hateful graffiti spray-painted on the front of the headquarters of the Seminole County GOP. The graffiti comes as rhetoric in political races in the state is heating up.  (Seminole County GOP)

"We couldn't get in from the front. We had to break in from the back," Phillips said. 

The building has cameras inside the offices but none were present on the exterior so the suspected vandal was not captured, Phillips said. No one got inside the offices and nothing was stolen, Phillips said. 

BIDEN SAYS ‘EXTREME’ MAGA PHILOSOPHY IS LIKE ‘SEMI-FASCISM’

"We want the volunteers to feel safe there," he said. "For the folks who came in, it's a little intimidating."

The locks to the front doors will most likely have to be replaced, Phillips said. The group will also increase security. 

Phillips couldn't speculate on what prompted the vandalism, saying his group's focus remains getting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio re-elected. 

Several local GOP offices have been targeted for vandalized in recent months as issues over abortion, immigration and other cause continue to divide the country. In June, several, Republican headquarters were targeted after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that upheld the constitutional right to abortion for decades. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.