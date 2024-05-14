Florida private school principal accused of choking, hitting, slapping student: sheriff's office

An Ocala, Florida, private school principal has been arrested after allegedly attacking a student in a classroom for over an hour, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Dontay "Donnie" Akeem Prophet, principal of the Destiny Leadership Academy, was arrested May 11, and charged with aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13.

On May 10, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call at the school for a report of a physical disturbance between the principal and a student.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation involved reviewing surveillance footage from the classroom, which allegedly showed Prophet preventing a child — identified as a 13-year-old boy — from leaving a classroom.

An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando claims Prophet smacked the victim in the face and on the side of his head with a computer charger before picking him up and throwing him on the floor.

The deputy reported that surveillance footage began at 11:34 a.m., with the victim’s head on the table and Prophet approaching.

During the ordeal, Prophet was allegedly seen grabbing the boy then restraining the child on the ground while using a chokehold. He is also allegedly seen using a charging cable to hit the victim, causing him to fall and sustain injuries.

Prophet is accused of twisting the child’s ankle, slapping the child in the face and subjecting the child to physical abuse.

By about 12:40 p.m., the boy was able to leave the classroom and his teacher reported the incident to the secretary at the school after hearing yelling from the classroom.

When the teacher looked inside, she reportedly saw the principal yelling at the boy, slamming him on the ground and preventing him from leaving.

When the responding deputy questioned Prophet, he said he was attempting to prevent harm to the child, though the sheriff’s office said the evidence told a different story.

Prophet was ultimately arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was held without bond.

The Destiny Leadership Academy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

FOX 35 reported that the school fired Prophet.

Court records show Prophet was arrested in 2019 on molestation charges from a 2017 incident.

The charges were ultimately dropped for "interfering with child custody," and Prophet was sentenced to 90 days in jail, along with probation.