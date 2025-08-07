Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida Poly and OCOM offer accelerated medical degree to address physician shortage

New initiative cuts medical education from eight years to six years for high-achieving students

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Amid a growing healthcare provider shortage in Polk County, Florida Polytechnic University and the Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine have announced a new six-year accelerated medical degree program designed to fast-track the next generation of doctors.

In Polk County, reports show that they have half as many doctors, dentists and pediatricians per 100,000 residents than the state average. This shortage has been linked to a rapid growth in the population. 

They also report a notable increase in emergency room visits linked to non-emergent care and general chronic disease management due to the absence of primary care access.

Florida Polytech

Innovation, Science and Technology building at Florida Polytechnic University.  ((Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images))

With the new initiative, students will be able to complete both a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree in just six years — compared to the traditional eight years (four for undergrad, four for medical school), not including residency.

The accelerated curriculum will assist students in getting both degrees needed by addressing physician shortages while making medical education accessible.

The program will also promote STEM-medicine integration, cost-effective education, and innovative academic partnerships.

Dr. Kiran C. Patel, OCOM’s Founder, and Dr. Devin Stephenson, Florida Poly’s President, announced that they had signed an agreement to move forward with the endeavor in July of this year. 

Drone angle view of Lakeland, Florida

Drone angle view of Lakeland, Florida in Polk County with Mirror Lake and city skyline. (Michael Warren)

The program will limit acceptance to 20 high-achieving students a year and will require a minimum SAT score of 1390, an ACT score of 31, and a GPA of 3.5. However, a Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) will not be required.

patient at doctor

This is a transformative opportunity for students who want to become physicians and are eager to begin serving their communities. (iStock)

"This is a transformative opportunity for students who want to become physicians and are eager to begin serving their communities," Stephenson said. "By combining rigorous STEM education with a clear, accelerated track to medical school, we are reimagining what’s possible in health education and responding to a critical need for more doctors across Florida and beyond. This agreement also reflects Florida Poly’s 25|30 Strategic Plan’s commitment to build capacity through enhanced partnership development, strengthening our role as a driver of innovation and impact."

The hopes of the new program are that, by limiting entry to high-achieving students and eliminating the MCAT requirement, the program will be able to produce local physicians faster, more affordably, and in greater alignment with Florida’s rapidly growing healthcare needs.