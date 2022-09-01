Florida police warn of chocolate bars reportedly laced with 'magic' mushrooms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Florida are warning parents of chocolate bars that are reportedly laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms as illegal substances are increasingly being produced in candy-like form.

Police in Winter Haven located the chocolate bars while executing a recent search warrant at a meth den, the Winter Haven Police Department said Wednesday.

The chocolate apparently contains "shrooms," or Magic Mushrooms, a type of cultivated mushroom that contains a psychoactive and hallucinogenic compound called psilocybin, a Schedule I drug that is not legal in the state of Florida, police said.

The apparent chocolate-laced shrooms appear to be sold by a company in California that lists them for $30 on its website, FOX13 Tampa reported.

DEA WARNS ‘RAINBOW FENTANYL’ IS A ‘DELIBERATE EFFORT BY DRUG TRAFFICKERS TO DRIVE ADDICTION’ IN YOUNG PEOPLE

Police said that there have not been any reports of children ingesting this type of chocolate in the Winter Haven community. The bars were sent to a lab for testing.

Shrooms can cause increased blood pressure and heart rate, nausea, vomiting and hallucinations or delusions, according to authorities.

Police encouraged parents to speak with their children about eating anything that could potentially contain a dangerous substance.

While Winter Haven has yet to receive any reports, police warned that other parts of the country have seen illegal substances like fentanyl being produced in colorful, candy-like pills or gummies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Fentanyl is becoming so widespread, and dealers are finding new ways to entice unsuspecting users," Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan said. "It’s only a matter of time that it could crop up in our area, so we are dedicated to target these dealers."