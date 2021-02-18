Florida police officer buys all flowers from vendor instead of writing her a citation

A Florida police officer helped out a street vendor by buying up all the flowers she was selling rather than write her up following complaints, according to reports.

Orlando Police Officer James Wilson responded to a complaint involving a street vendor selling flowers by the side of the road.

The vendor was selling flowers ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Instead of writing out a citation, Wilson offered to buy out all the flowers the vendor was selling.

"Here you go," Wilson said as he handed over his cash. "What you have to do is you have to help me take them over to my car, though."

The response prompted praise on social media, according to Fox 23.

"I’m in tears bro," one TikTok user wrote in response to the video. "That’s what we need in this damn world, kindness from all of us."

A video of the encounter was posted to TikTok, where the video has received over 35,000 likes after its posting.