Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
America Together
Published

Florida police officer buys all flowers from vendor instead of writing her a citation

The video of Orlando Police Officer James Wilson garnered more than 35,000 likes on TikTok

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Florida police officer helped out a street vendor by buying up all the flowers she was selling rather than write her up following complaints, according to reports.

Orlando Police Officer James Wilson responded to a complaint involving a street vendor selling flowers by the side of the road.

The vendor was selling flowers ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Instead of writing out a citation, Wilson offered to buy out all the flowers the vendor was selling.

COUPLE LEAVES $2G TIP FOR CHICAGO RESTAURANT WHERE THEY HAD THEIR FIRST DATE

"Here you go," Wilson said as he handed over his cash. "What you have to do is you have to help me take them over to my car, though."

The response prompted praise on social media, according to Fox 23

"I’m in tears bro," one TikTok user wrote in response to the video. "That’s what we need in this damn world, kindness from all of us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A video of the encounter was posted to TikTok, where the video has received over 35,000 likes after its posting.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money