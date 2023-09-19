Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida police K-9 recovering after snake bite during training

4-year-old bloodhound Liberty expected to be 'good as new'

A Florida police department's K-9 officer is recovering after being bit by a snake during annual training.

Known as "Liberty," the 4-year-old pup was wading in shallow water in Tallahassee when she let out a yelp, signaling she needed help.

"It was scary. It was very noticeable and distinct to the snake bites," Bradenton Police Department Det. Lixa Moyett told FOX 13 Tampa. 

The search and rescue bloodhound was rushed to a local veterinarian's office, where the doctor said she was bitten by a cottonmouth, also known as water moccasin. 

Liberty water moccasin bite closeup

A picture of the cottonmouth bite sustained by Liberty while wading in shallow water during training. (Bradenton Police Department)

"Thanks to immediate medical treatment, including antivenom and rest, Liberty should be as good as new in no time," BPD wrote on Facebook. She sustained laser treatments to help her heal. 

Liberty was previously vaccinated with Crotalus Atrox Toxoid, which is more commonly known as the "rattlesnake vaccine." It lessens the severity of effects and pain from various North American venomous snake bites, BPD said. 

Bradenton Police Department search and rescue bloodhound

The 4-year-old search and rescue bloodhound was back to training before the week was up after getting bitten by a snake. (Bradenton Police Department)

Liberty and BPD Det. Lixa Moyett pose during treatment

Bradenton Police Department K9 Liberty and Det. Lixa Moyett pose during laser treatments to help her recover from a venomous snake bite.  (Bradenton Police Department)

"It does protect against rattlesnakes, moccasins, cotton mouth being the big ones. Certain areas of the country will be more prone to it than others. We see a lot here in Florida," Dr. Pamela Wright, a veterinarian with Fur Ever Friends Animal Hospital told FOX 13. 

Venomous cottonmouth bites can be very dangerous for people and pets, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History. 

Liberty not only returned to training within a week, but she has already passed the course.