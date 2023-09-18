Trump blasted online after attack on DeSantis' abortion ban: 'A terrible thing'

Former President Donald Trump sparked backlash from conservatives after he criticized the six-week abortion ban of his Republican opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

During an interview on MSNBC's "Meet the Press" over the weekend, Trump was pressed on his abortion stance as voters turn their attention toward the 2024 presidential election.

Trump, the frontrunner of the GOP primary, said that he would work with Democrats to pass abortion legislation before taking aim at his presidential race rival DeSantis' six-week ban in the Sunshine State.

"I think they're all going to like me, I think both sides are going to like me," Trump said. "…What's going to happen is: you're going to come up with a number of weeks or months, you're going to come up with a number that's going to make people happy."

"Because 92 percent of the Democrats don't want to see abortion after a certain period of time," the former president added.

Trump was pressed on whether he would sign a 15-week federal abortion ban if it came across his desk.

"Well, people are starting to think of 15 weeks, that seems to be a number that people are talking about right now," he responded, being asked again if he would sign it.

"I would sit down with both sides and I'd negotiate something, and we'll end up with peace on that issue for the first time in 52 years," the former president said. "I'm not going to say I would or I wouldn't."

"I mean, ‘DeSanctus’ [DeSantis] is willing to sign a five-week and six-week ban," Trump said in response to whether he would support that level of ban and if he thought it goes too far.

"I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake," the former president responded.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Users online blasted Trump over his comments, with conservatives saying the abortion issue may hurt him going into 2024.

"Huh. That’s odd. I remember being in the crowd when Trump spoke at the March for Life," pro-life activist Nicholas Sandmann tweeted.

"I commended the President for an amazing speech. He said: ‘We cannot know what our citizens yet unborn will achieve. The dreams they will imagine. The masterpieces they will create…" he continued.

"Pathetic and unacceptable. Trump is actively attacking the very pro-life laws made possible by Roe’s overturning," pro-life activist Lila Rose wrote.

"Heartbeat Laws have saved thousands of babies. But Trump wants to compromise on babies’ lives so pro-abort Dems ‘like him,’" she continued. "Trump should not be the GOP nominee."

"Trump should fire whatever idiot advisor told him to go squishy on abortion. Dumb move. Abortion zealots are never gonna vote Trump just because he’s willing to 'compromise.' And innocent babies will be killed in the process," "The Liz Wheeler Show" host Liz Wheeler posted. "Lose lose. Trump isn’t a centrist. His best move is and always will be to stay based and savage. Hate to see this garbage from him."

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser responded to Trump's comments by saying, "We thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for following the science and the will of the people by signing the Heartbeat Protection Act into law"

The former president's comments come as he seeks a third candidacy for the Oval Office against his onetime protégé DeSantis and a multitude of GOP and Democratic presidential hopefuls.

DeSantis has been fighting to close the gap with Trump from his number two position in the GOP primary as former Vice President Mike Pence competes for the GOP presidential nomination as well.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are also fighting for the GOP nod and met DeSantis on the debate stage last month.