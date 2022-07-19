Florida police bust drug-trafficking ring run by former correctional officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida sheriff’s deputies have busted a drug trafficking ring allegedly run by a former state correctional officer living in Volusia County.

The long-term investigation resulted in police arresting the former officer, as well as her suppliers and other members of the organization, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation, which involved multiple law enforcement agencies, began in March 2021. The sheriff’s office said former Florida Department of Corrections prison guard Christina Guess, 44, led a drug trafficking organization.

Guess and supplier Reshard Campbell, 26, were responsible for distributing kilograms of methamphetamine in Volusia County and Lake County on a monthly basis, the sheriff’s office said. They believe the organization trafficked up to 24 pounds of uncut methamphetamine over a one-year period.

Other members have been arrested on a slew of charges for their alleged involvement in the organization, including narcotics violations, firearms/weapons violations, and violent crimes against persons.

One of the alleged members, Andrea Dunmire, 34, is the subject of an investigation into the December 2021 death of an infant who died as a result of methamphetamine toxicity, VSO Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said during a Tuesday press conference.

"We know that there are many other organizations just like this, and/or larger, and we know a lot of who they are," Henderson said. "The men and women on our task force as a team, this is their mission. This is their passion. They love doing this type of work, and I assure you that if you’re out there trafficking drugs in our communities, it’s only a matter of time before we’re kicking in your front door, and you’re going to jail."