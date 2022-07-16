Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Florida mother who forced 3-year-old son to overdose on sedatives sentenced to 40 years in prison

Amy Oliver, 48, was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the overdose death of her toddler

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The Florida mother who forced her 3-year-old child to overdose on prescription sedatives has been sentenced to four decades in prison.

Amy Oliver, 48, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2020 murder of her son, Henry Prisby.

Duval County Circuit Judge Mark Borello handed down the sentence for the second-degree murder conviction in connection with the 2020 murder case.

Chris Prisby, the father of Henry, read a victim impact statement Friday in which he spoke to the court from the perspective of his deceased son.

MINNESOTA MOM WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED 6-YEAR-OLD SON ELI HART TOLD POLICE BLOOD WAS FROM TAMPON

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL - APRIL 17: People crowded the beaches in its first open hour on April 17, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Fl. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry opened the beaches to residents for limited activities for the first time in weeks since closing them to the public due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Jacksonville Beach became the first beach in the country to reopen. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Every day my daddy goes to sleep and wakes up without me. I can imagine that feels like getting hit with a two-by-four," Chris Prisby said, according to local outlet News 4 JAX. "My dad will never hear my voice again. Put yourself in my daddy’s shoes year after year."

"Anyone associated with the evil person is dead to me and my dad forever," Chris Prisby said, still in-character as Henry. "The only time my daddy ever wants to hear from you is when you send a message to my dad that the evil person is dying or dead."

Oliver was originally arrested in January 2021 after her son was discovered unresponsive at home three months prior.

