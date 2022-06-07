Florida mother charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old shoots, kills father

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother in Florida was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old son found a loaded gun and shot and killed his father.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Marie Rose Ayala, 28, was arrested and booked into jail on manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation charges.

He said the 2-year-old boy got ahold of a loaded gun that was left out in a bedroom and shot his father Reggie Mabry, 26, in the back as he was playing video games in one corner of the bedroom.

Initially, police believed the shooting was potentially suicide, but said the couple's 5-year-old, who witnessed the shooting, said his younger brother was the one who pulled the trigger.

Sheriff Mina said a 5-month-old baby was also in the home at the time of the shooting, but none of the children were hurt.

The parents, Mabry and Ayala, were both convicted felons and were not allowed to own a gun. They were both on probation for child neglect and drug charges, according to police.

Sheriff Mina described the shooting as "tragic" and reminded gun owners to make sure their firearms are secure.